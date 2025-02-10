FIFA extends tenure current normalization committee until July 31, 2025

(@Abdulla99267510)

Saud Azeem Hashmi will assume charge of his position on February 16 after Haroon Malik's tenure concludes

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2025) FIFA on Monday extended the tenure of the current Normalization Committee until July 31, 2025.

The PFF Normalization Committee spokesperson said that FIFA appointed Saud Azeem Hashmi as the chairman of the current committee.

Saud Azeem Hashmi would assume charge of his position on February 16 after Haroon Malik's tenure concludes. Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Haris Azmat will continue as committee members.

Last week, FIFA had suspended Pakistan Football Federation with immediate affect following decision of recently elected PFF Congress rejected the constitutional amendments suggested by the global football body.

In a statement, FIFA said, “The PFF has been suspended with immediate effect due to its failure to adopt a revision of the PFF Constitution that would ensure truly fair and democratic elections and thereby fulfill its obligations as mandated by FIFA as part of the ongoing normalization process of PFF,”.

It also said that the suspension would be lifted only if the PFF Congress approved the version of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC.