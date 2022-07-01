FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)

FIFA declared that it would remove all limitations and reinstate the Pakistan Football Federation's (PFF) membership

Pakistan's membership in the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has been restored. FIFA declared that it would remove all limitations and reinstate the Pakistan Football Federation's (PFF) membership.

The hard work of the committee and the prayers of the football community, according to PFF Normalisation Committee Chairman Haroon Malik, have at last paid off.

FIFA official statement read, “The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on June 29, 2022 to lift the suspension that was imposed on the PFF in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference,”

The decision, it continued, was made after FIFA received confirmation that the PFF's normalization committee had regained complete control of the PFF's facilities and was able to handle its funds.

The PFF was also warned that any meddling with its affairs or actions that would prevent the normalization committee from carrying out its duty could result in another suspension of the PFF and/or the imposition of other measures outlined in the FIFA Statutes.

Football fans across Pakistan celebrated the huge news on social media.