UrduPoint.com

FIFA Lifts Ban On Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)

Sameer Tahir Published July 01, 2022 | 04:17 PM

FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)

FIFA declared that it would remove all limitations and reinstate the Pakistan Football Federation's (PFF) membership

Pakistan's membership in the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has been restored. FIFA declared that it would remove all limitations and reinstate the Pakistan Football Federation's (PFF) membership.

The hard work of the committee and the prayers of the football community, according to PFF Normalisation Committee Chairman Haroon Malik, have at last paid off.

FIFA official statement read, “The Bureau of the FIFA Council decided on June 29, 2022 to lift the suspension that was imposed on the PFF in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference,”

The decision, it continued, was made after FIFA received confirmation that the PFF's normalization committee had regained complete control of the PFF's facilities and was able to handle its funds.

The PFF was also warned that any meddling with its affairs or actions that would prevent the normalization committee from carrying out its duty could result in another suspension of the PFF and/or the imposition of other measures outlined in the FIFA Statutes.

Football fans across Pakistan celebrated the huge news on social media.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Social Media FIFA April June All From

Recent Stories

Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punja ..

Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punjab Assembly

39 minutes ago
 PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administratio ..

PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administration to hold a rally

43 minutes ago
 China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting i ..

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

60 minutes ago
 Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over con ..

Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over contemptuous remarks against Holy ..

1 hour ago
 PM inaugurates Innovation Hub Program in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Innovation Hub Program in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 FIRs filed against journalist Imran Riaz Khan

FIRs filed against journalist Imran Riaz Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.