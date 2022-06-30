FIFA lifts PFF suspension

The Bureau of Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Council has announced to lift the suspension imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Bureau of Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Council has announced to lift the suspension imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) in April 2021 due to undue third-party interference.

The decision was taken after FIFA received confirmation that the normalization committee of the PFF had regained full control of the PFF's premises and was in a position to manage its finances, a FIFA press release said on Thursday.

The PFF was also informed that any undue interference in its affairs or action that could hinder the fulfillment of the mandate of the normalization committee might lead to the PFF being suspended again and/or the imposition of other sanctions provided for in the FIFA Statutes.

As the deadline by which the normalization committee was required to fulfil its mandate (30 June 2022) is now no longer realistic, the Bureau has also decided to extend the committee's mandate until 30 June 2023 at the latest. This will enable the latter to finally carry out the tasks assigned to it in full.