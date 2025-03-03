Open Menu

FIFA Lifts Suspension On PFF

Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM

FIFA lifts suspension on PFF

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) welcomes FIFA’s decision to lift the suspension imposed on February 6, 2025.

The decision follows the unanimous approval of FIFA-proposed amendments by the newly elected PFF Congress in the PFF constitution during an Extraordinary Congress meeting held in Lahore on February 27, 2025, said a press relese.

With the suspension lifted, the PFF, under the leadership of Chairman Normalisation Committee (NC) Saud Hashimi, is now fully empowered to carry out its mandate in line with FIFA and AFC directives.

“The NC Chair and members congratulate the entire nation and football community on the suspension lifting,” said PFF NC Chairman Saud Hashimi.

“This is a historic day for Pakistani football, and we are committed to fulfilling FIFA and AFC's mandate to ensure a stable and progressive future for the sport in the country.”

The PFF extends its gratitude to FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), all Congress members, government and the football fraternity for their continued support and cooperation.

Recent Stories

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar spar ..

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations

9 minutes ago
 MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

11 minutes ago
 Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

11 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT ..

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..

26 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôm ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

41 minutes ago
 Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

2 hours ago
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

2 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance ..

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar projec ..

Emirates Red Crescent launches annual Iftar project in Hadramaut

3 hours ago
 ‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient wi ..

‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports