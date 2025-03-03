FIFA Lifts Suspension On PFF
Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) welcomes FIFA’s decision to lift the suspension imposed on February 6, 2025.
The decision follows the unanimous approval of FIFA-proposed amendments by the newly elected PFF Congress in the PFF constitution during an Extraordinary Congress meeting held in Lahore on February 27, 2025, said a press relese.
With the suspension lifted, the PFF, under the leadership of Chairman Normalisation Committee (NC) Saud Hashimi, is now fully empowered to carry out its mandate in line with FIFA and AFC directives.
“The NC Chair and members congratulate the entire nation and football community on the suspension lifting,” said PFF NC Chairman Saud Hashimi.
“This is a historic day for Pakistani football, and we are committed to fulfilling FIFA and AFC's mandate to ensure a stable and progressive future for the sport in the country.”
The PFF extends its gratitude to FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), all Congress members, government and the football fraternity for their continued support and cooperation.
