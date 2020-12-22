FIFA lodges criminal complaint against Blatter over football museum: official

UrduPoint.com
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :FIFA on Tuesday announced it had filed a criminal complaint against former president Sepp Blatter over the finances of its museum in Zurich.

In a statement FIFA said it had "lodged a criminal complaint with Zurich's cantonal prosecutor as evidence of suspected criminal mismanagement by FIFA's former management and companies appointed by them in relation to the (museum) has surfaced."

