FIFA official inspects football stadium as world football body revives Goal Project in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) A FIFA official inspected the under construction football stadium in Khanewal after the world football governing body decided to resume the construction of stadium under FIFA Goal project for promotion of football in Pakistan.

Under FIFA Goal project, a modern international football stadium is being developed in Khanewal with a seating capacity of 10,000 spectators, along with floodlights and other world-class facilities, said FIFA Goal Project, Regional Office Development Project Coordinator, Mr. Andrei Vashkevich during the inspection of the work done so far before he enjoyed a friendly match under the flood lights last Sunday night. He revealed that 65 per cent of the Rs 75 million project has already been completed, and the remaining 35 percent would be finalized soon.

Member of the National Assembly and Chief Patron of the District Football Association, Muhammad Khan Daha, said on the occasion that FIFA Goal Project was launched on August 14, in 2014 with the target of completion in two years but was delayed. He added that FIFA representative has now assured that obstacles will be removed and the project will be completed without further delay.

He emphasized that the government will fully cooperate to resolve issues so that young players can benefit from world-class playing and coaching facilities.

On this occasion, international footballers including Burhanuddin Bobi (Gold Medalist, SAF Games 2004), Amjad Zakariya, international referee Ahmad Rauf, Ahmad Faheem, project in-charge Sheikh Rashid, and other players stated that the completion of this stadium would prove to be a milestone for the promotion of the world's popular most game not only in Punjab but across Pakistan.

An exhibition match was also organized in the honour of visiting FIFA official at the Railway Ground Khanewal.

Speaking at the event, Andrei Vashkevich remarked that Pakistan, especially Punjab, has immense football talent and FIFA will take steps to introduce this talent at the global level.

The ceremony was attended by member of the District Peace Committee and former Nazim Tariq Nawab Paracha, Shujaat Shafaat Kamboh, Engineer Abdur Rehman Qulzam, officials of the District Football Association, and a large number of players.

Muhammad Khan Daha presented a commemorative shield to Mr. Andrei Vashkevich. The FIFA official also presented special shields to Muhammad Khan Daha and Punjab Assembly Member Rana Saleem Hanif.