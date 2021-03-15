UrduPoint.com
FIFA Opens Probe Against Russian Footballers Suspected Of Doping Violation- Football Union

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:50 AM

FIFA Opens Probe Against Russian Footballers Suspected of Doping Violation- Football Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has opened disciplinary cases against three Russian football players (including one female) who are suspected of violating anti-doping rules in 2013, the Russian Football Union said on Monday without revealing the Names of the athletes.

"The Russian Football Union has been notified by FIFA about the opening of disciplinary cases related to a possible violation of anti-doping rules in 2013 by two male football players and one female football player. These players have not been called up to national teams," the Russian Football Union said in a statement.

"All the necessary information has been communicated to these persons, and the Russian Football Union will provide them with all the necessary legal assistance," the union added.

The Russian Football Union also assured it is contact with FIFA on the matter.

More Stories From Sports

