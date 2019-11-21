FIFA organizes training course for female coaches in Ghana

World football governing body FIFA has organized a five-day intensive coaching course for female football coaches in Ghana

ACCRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :World football governing body FIFA has organized a five-day intensive coaching course for female football coaches in Ghana.

The course, fully-funded by FIFA, aims to provide 32 coaches with some form of training in football coaching and development.

FIFA instructor Jaqueline Shipanga from Namibia is leading the attendees through both theoretical and practical aspects of training.

Habiba Attah Forson, a member of the new Ghanaian FA executive council, said she was grateful to FIFA for the course.