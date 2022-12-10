FIFA President Expresses Condolences Over Death of US Sports Journalist

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) President of the International Football Federation (FIFA) Gianni Infantino expressed on Saturday condolences over the death of US football sportswriter Grant Wahl while covering the quarterfinal of the World Cup in Qatar between the football teams of the Netherlands and Argentina.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the 48-year-old journalist died on Friday during the football game. According to the reports, Wahl felt unwell and lost consciousness. Later, a group of paramedics arrived to help him and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, after which he was taken away on a stretcher.

On Monday, Wahl said that he fell ill during his trip to Qatar and visited a medical clinic, where the health staff suggested that he had bronchitis.

"On behalf of FIFA and the football community, we express our sincerest condolences to his wife Celine, his family, and his friends at this most difficult time," Infantino said in a statement published on Twitter.

In November, Wahl said that he was banned from entering a football stadium in Qatar because he was wearing a rainbow jersey. The authorities explained the ban by saying that laws in Qatar prohibit same-sex relationships.