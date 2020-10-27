UrduPoint.com
FIFA President Infantino Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:56 PM

FIFA President Infantino Tests Positive for Coronavirus

FIFA President Gianni Infantino tested positive for coronavirus, the organization, which oversees football globally, said in a statement on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) FIFA President Gianni Infantino tested positive for coronavirus, the organization, which oversees football globally, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"FIFA President Gianni Infantino has received confirmation today that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The FIFA President, who has reported mild symptoms, has immediately placed himself in self-isolation and will remain in quarantine at least for ten days," the statement says.

All his contacts over the last few days were informed and urged to take proper action, it says.

