UrduPoint.com

FIFA Quash Appeal To Kick Ecuador Out Of World Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published September 16, 2022 | 11:26 PM

FIFA quash appeal to kick Ecuador out of World Cup

FIFA on Friday rejected an attempt by Chile and Peru to have Ecuador thrown out of the World Cup, where they will play the opening match against Qatar

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :FIFA on Friday rejected an attempt by Chile and Peru to have Ecuador thrown out of the World Cup, where they will play the opening match against Qatar.

The complaint centred around Byron Castillo, a defender who played in eight of Ecuador's qualifiers for the World Cup.

The Chilean football federation (FFCH) said there was evidence that Castillo, who plays for Leon in Mexico, was born in Colombia in July 1995 and not in Playas, Ecuador in November 1998.

The FFCH alleged "use of a falsified birth certificate, false declaration of age and false nationality".

Following a hearing on Thursday, FIFA's Appeal Committee confirmed an earlier ruling by the Disciplinary Committee.

"On the basis of the documents presented, the player was to be considered as holding permanent Ecuadorian nationality," FIFA said.

The FFCH reacted with fury, saying that Castillo had refused to appear at the hearing.

"This is a dark day for football and for the credibility of the system.

The footballing world heard a player who helped Ecuador qualify for the FIFA World Cup admit he was born in Colombia and that he gained an Ecuadorian passport using false information. No wonder he refused to participate in the FIFA hearing," said Jorge Yunge, the FFCH general secretary.

With just over nine weeks until the opening game on November 20, Chile or Peru can still appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"I have never seen in my entire life as a lawyer an injustice like this one," said Eduardo Carlezzo, the lawyer for the FFCH. "sad day for football and for fair play. The message is clear: cheating is allowed. We will appeal to CAS." Ecuador finished fourth in South American World Cup qualifying to secure the last automatic regional berth.

They have been drawn against Qatar, Netherlands and Senegal at the finals.

Peru finished fifth and lost a playoff to Australia.

Chile ended up seventh, five points behind Ecuador. Castillo appeared in both matches between the two countries -- a win for Ecuador and a draw.

Related Topics

Hearing Football World Australia FIFA Qatar Leon Ecuador Peru Chile Senegal Colombia Mexico Netherlands July November Court Sad

Recent Stories

Efforts afoot to restore railway services by recon ..

Efforts afoot to restore railway services by reconstructing Hirok bridge: Saad R ..

31 seconds ago
 US, South Korea Holding Defense Group Meeting to D ..

US, South Korea Holding Defense Group Meeting to Discuss Regional Security - Pen ..

33 seconds ago
 NEPRA clarifies news item about proposed amendment ..

NEPRA clarifies news item about proposed amendment in Net-Metering Regulations

34 seconds ago
 Xi Reportedly Tells China's Military to Get Ready ..

Xi Reportedly Tells China's Military to Get Ready to Take Over Taiwan by 2027 - ..

36 seconds ago
 German Chancellor Says Russia Will Remain in Oppos ..

German Chancellor Says Russia Will Remain in Opposition to Germany, NATO, EU

4 minutes ago
 US Will Make Call During UNGA for States to Forge ..

US Will Make Call During UNGA for States to Forge Consensus on UNSC Reform - Sta ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.