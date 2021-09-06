UrduPoint.com

FIFA 'regrets' Chaos At Abandoned Brazil V Argentina Match

Muhammad Rameez 30 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 08:58 PM

FIFA 'regrets' chaos at abandoned Brazil v Argentina match

FIFA said Monday it regretted the chaotic scenes that preceded the suspension of the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina and a decision on possible disciplinary action would be taken "in due course".

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :FIFA said Monday it regretted the chaotic scenes that preceded the suspension of the World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina and a decision on possible disciplinary action would be taken "in due course".

The match at Sao Paulo's Neo Quimica Arena on Sunday was halted when Brazilian health officials ran onto the pitch seven minutes after kick-off, triggering a melee involving team officials and players from both sides.

The officials intervened just hours after health authorities in Brazil said four England-based players in Argentina's squad should be placed in "immediate quarantine" for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

"FIFA regrets the scenes preceding the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina for the CONMEBOL qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2022 which prevented millions of fans from enjoying a match between two of the most important football nations in the world," football's world governing body said in a statement.

"The first match official reports have been sent to FIFA.

This information will be analysed by the competent disciplinary bodies and a decision will be taken in due course," FIFA added.

Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) said the Argentinian Premier League players -- Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero of Tottenham, and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia -- had given "false information" when they entered Brazil.

Romero, Lo Celso and Martinez were all in Argentina's starting line-up for Sunday's game, prompting the intervention of ANVISA officials.

In scenes of confusion on the pitch, Argentina captain Lionel Messi and his teammates left the field while Brazil's squad began a practice game.

After the game was abandoned, Messi criticised the intervention of the Brazilian officials.

"We've been here for three days, why are you doing this just now?" he said on Argentina's TyC network.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters that "at no time were we told that they could not play the game".

The Argentina team arrived back in Buenos Aires early Monday.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Buenos Aires Sao Paulo Argentina Brazil Sunday All From Premier League Coach Tottenham Million

Recent Stories

HEC asked to ensure private institutions not allow ..

HEC asked to ensure private institutions not allowed to decide fate of students

33 seconds ago
 Secretary Forest pays tribute to martyred forest o ..

Secretary Forest pays tribute to martyred forest officer

35 seconds ago
 Police arrest molester

Police arrest molester

37 seconds ago
 Quality healthcare services to be ensured for moth ..

Quality healthcare services to be ensured for mothers, children: Dr Faisal

3 minutes ago
 Arts Council celebrates Defence Day with tradition ..

Arts Council celebrates Defence Day with traditional zeal

3 minutes ago
 9 arrested, weapons, liquor, drugs recovered

9 arrested, weapons, liquor, drugs recovered

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.