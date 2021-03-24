FIFA Says Extending Ban On Blatter And Valcke By Six Years
Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 06:20 PM
Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :FIFA said Wednesday it had extended the ban on its former president Sepp Blatter and former secretary-general Jerome Valcke by six years and eight months, in relation to bonus payments.
The body's independent Ethics Committee said in a statement it had also fined each man one million Swiss francs (one million Dollars).