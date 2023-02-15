UrduPoint.com

FIFA Says Federation's Revenue Amounted To Record $7.6Bln In Last Three Years

Muhammad Rameez Published February 15, 2023 | 08:10 AM

FIFA Says Federation's Revenue Amounted to Record $7.6Bln in Last Three Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The revenue of the International Association Football Federation (FIFA) during the 2019-2022 period has amounted to a record-breaking $7.6 billion due to "an unprecedented investment in football," FIFA said on Tuesday.

"The FIFA Council has approved the Annual Report 2022, which highlights FIFA's record breaking revenue of USD 7.6 billion during the 2019-2022 cycle," the association said on the website.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in the statement that "FIFA's unprecedented investment in football is the result of our solid financial transparency and stands as a concrete example of how we are aiming to make football truly global," adding that "the resounding success of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been key to the organization's ability to fulfil its mission in relation to our member associations and the world of football, despite the multiple challenges we faced during the past cycle, not least the COVID-19 pandemic.

"

The federation is expecting to earn $11 billion in revenues during the 2023-2026 period.

The FIFA council was also updated on preparation for the 73rd FIFA Congress, which will take place on Thursday in the Rwandan capital Kigali.

