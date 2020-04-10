UrduPoint.com
FIFA Says Football Matches Must Not Resume Until 'Things 100% Safe'

Fri 10th April 2020

FIFA Says Football Matches Must Not Resume Until 'Things 100% Safe'

Football leagues and championships should resume only once complete safety of spectators and athletes is guaranteed, FIFA President Gianno Infantino said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Football leagues and championships should resume only once complete safety of spectators and athletes is guaranteed, FIFA President Gianno Infantino said on Friday.

"It would be more than irresponsible to force competitions to resume if things are not 100% safe. If we have to wait a little longer we must do so. It's better to wait a little bit longer than to take any risks," Infantino said in a statement published on the FIFA website.

As the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world, most football competitions around the world were suspended and major tournaments planned for summer of 2020, chiefly the European Football Championship and Copa America, have been postponed till 2021.

Infantino added in the statement that FIFA is in a good financial position and has ample reserves to extend aid to football organizations and clubs put in dire straits by the coronavirus pandemic.

The president went on to ask the clubs to exercise common sense in the aftermath of the pandemic and not to overwork their players in making up for the lost time in the season.

