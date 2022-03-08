UrduPoint.com

FIFA Says Foreign Players Can Leave Ukraine And Russia

Muhammad Rameez Published March 08, 2022 | 09:10 AM

FIFA says foreign players can leave Ukraine and Russia

Lausanne, March 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign footballers and coaches working in Russia and Ukraine will be allowed to temporarily suspend their contracts and move elsewhere, FIFA announced on Monday.

Sports bodies have barred Russia from international competition following the invasion of Ukraine and FIFA said the new measures were designed "to facilitate the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia" should they wish to leave.

"Foreign players and coaches will have the right to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts until the end of the season in Russia (June 30)," world football's governing body said in a statement.

"Players and coaches will be considered 'out of contract' until 30 June 2022 and will therefore be at liberty to sign a contract with another club without facing consequences of any kind.

" The contacts will be suspended until the end of this season allowing players and coaches to work elsewhere, and they would then be free to move on permanently next season.

FIFA explained the move was chiefly to provide players and coaches with the opportunity to work and receive a salary, and to protect Ukrainian clubs brought to a halt by invasion.

Minor players fleeing Ukraine will be treated by FIFA as refugee minors, allowing them access to the international transfer market normally closed to under-18s.

FIFA who have already banned Russia from the 2022 World Cup but risk an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), "reiterated its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in Ukraine" and called for "a speedy cessation of hostilities".

Related Topics

Football World Ukraine Condemnation Russia FIFA June Market From Refugee Court Employment

Recent Stories

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

9 hours ago
 Dr Yasmin receives 4 cold chain vehicles from WHO

Dr Yasmin receives 4 cold chain vehicles from WHO

9 hours ago
 FBR decides to facilitate temporary registration o ..

FBR decides to facilitate temporary registration of Overseas

9 hours ago
 CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

CDWP clears three projects worth Rs 49,651.347m

9 hours ago
 Empowered women guarantee strong Pakistan: Governo ..

Empowered women guarantee strong Pakistan: Governor Punjab

10 hours ago
 More space to women needed for development of soci ..

More space to women needed for development of society: Speakers

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>