FIFA Says Incumbent President Infantino to Be Only Candidate for President in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) FIFA President Gianni Infantino will be the only candidate in the election of the organization's next president next year, FIFA said on Thursday.

The world's top football official will be elected at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Rwanda on March 16, 2023.

The deadline for submitting candidate applications expired on Wednesday.

Infantino became FIFA chief on February 26, 2016 following a corruption scandal in the organization that led to the resignation of Infantio's predecessor, Joseph Blatter. In June 2019, Infantion was reelected as FIFA President for his second term. Before becoming the head of FIFA, Infantion served as General Secretary of the Union of European Football Associations, UEFA.