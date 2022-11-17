UrduPoint.com

FIFA Says Incumbent President Infantino To Be Only Candidate For President In 2023

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 17, 2022 | 08:48 PM

FIFA Says Incumbent President Infantino to Be Only Candidate for President in 2023

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will be the only candidate in the election of the organization's next president next year, FIFA said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) FIFA President Gianni Infantino will be the only candidate in the election of the organization's next president next year, FIFA said on Thursday.

The world's top football official will be elected at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Rwanda on March 16, 2023.

The deadline for submitting candidate applications expired on Wednesday.

Infantino became FIFA chief on February 26, 2016 following a corruption scandal in the organization that led to the resignation of Infantio's predecessor, Joseph Blatter. In June 2019, Infantion was reelected as FIFA President for his second term. Before becoming the head of FIFA, Infantion served as General Secretary of the Union of European Football Associations, UEFA.

Related Topics

Election Football Corruption World Scandal FIFA Rwanda February March June Congress 2016 2019 Top

Recent Stories

Korean government provides $1.5 mln humanitarian a ..

Korean government provides $1.5 mln humanitarian assistance for Afghan refugees

3 minutes ago
 Pelosi's Deputy Chief of Staff Says Reporters Clai ..

Pelosi's Deputy Chief of Staff Says Reporters Claiming to Know Speaker's Next Mo ..

3 minutes ago
 Second student olympic games concluded

Second student olympic games concluded

3 minutes ago
 Winter Family Festival 2022 inaugurated

Winter Family Festival 2022 inaugurated

6 minutes ago
 Russia Demands Probe Into Double Assault on Embass ..

Russia Demands Probe Into Double Assault on Embassy in Poland

6 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 13 Companies Supporting Iranian Petro ..

US Sanctions 13 Companies Supporting Iranian Petroleum, Petrochem Sales - Treasu ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.