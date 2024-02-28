Open Menu

FIFA Series Friendlies To Commence In March

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 28, 2024 | 06:54 PM

FIFA has announced that it will launch a series of inter-confederation friendlies in March series will have the pilot phase during the men's international match calendar window in March, with four national teams from different confederations to play friendlies in a single host country

"The initiative will provide member associations with a more regular opportunity to face national teams from other continents, which will serve to unlock technical development opportunities previously unavailable to many of them," FIFA said in a statement.

Algeria, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka will host the pilot project matches in March, while FIFA plans to facilitate the series during every March match window of even years.

"The FIFA Series is a really positive step forward for national-team football at global level," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino. "Our member associations have been telling us for a long time now of their desire to test themselves against their counterparts from all around the world, and now they can do so within the current men's international match calendar."

