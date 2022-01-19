FIFA Starts Ticket Sales for World Cup Qatar 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) opened the first cycle of applications for tickets to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday.

"The opening FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022„¢ ticket application phase will launch today, 19 January 2022, with ticket products and packages set to attract fans from the region and across the globe to a special celebration of the beautiful game," the statement read.

The first cycle of sales began at 10:00 GMT on Wednesday and will continue until 10:00 GMT of February 8.

FIFA noted that it will make no difference whether applications were submitted on the first day of sales or any time before February 8, as all tickets will be allocated only after the closing of the application period.

Tickets will be allocated by a random selection draw process in the event applications exceed the ticket inventory.

Fans will be granted a second opportunity to secure tickets prior to the final draw for the FIFA World Cup on April 1, the organization said.

FIFA elaborated that it has softened the household limits and now each household can buy up to six tickets per match and 60 tickets throughout the tournament.

The first FIFA World Cup in the middle East and Arab world is scheduled to be held from November 18 to December 18.