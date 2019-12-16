UrduPoint.com
FIFA Sues Ex-Football Officials Platini, Blatter To Recover $2 Mln

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 09:16 PM

FIFA Sues Ex-Football Officials Platini, Blatter to Recover $2 Mln

FIFA has announced it is filing several lawsuits against its former President Joseph Blatter and ex-UEFA President Michel Platini in a bid to return 2 million Swiss francs ($2 million) that Platini received from Blatter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) FIFA has announced it is filing several lawsuits against its former President Joseph Blatter and ex-UEFA President Michel Platini in a bid to return 2 million Swiss francs ($2 million) that Platini received from Blatter.

Last week, Mukul Mudgal, the chairman of the FIFA Governance Committee, wrote to Deputy Secretary Alasdair Bell saying that the football association's leadership had to request the Swiss authorities to help return 2 million Swiss francs paid by Blatter to Platini and also compensate in disciplinary fines and expenses.

"FIFA has today filed claims in the relevant Swiss courts against former FIFA President Joseph Blatter and former FIFA Vice-President Michel Platini, seeking restitution of the CHF 2 million unduly paid to Mr Platini back in February 2011," the organization said.

In 2015, The adjudicatory chamber of the association's Ethics Committee banned both Blatter and Platini from all football-related activities for eight years. The Appeal Committee cut the ban to six years in 2016. Blatter and Platini appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which lowered Platini's ban to four years while dismissing Blatter's appeal. Platini's ban ended in October.

