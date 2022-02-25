FIFA Suspends Football Federations of Kenya, Zimbabwe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced on Thursday suspending the activity of the national football federations of Kenya and Zimbabwe.

Both federations were suspended last fall by their respective countries' authorities over corruption accusations.

"Without prejudice to any investigations by national authorities or other judicial bodies, the FIFA Council also decided to suspend the Football Kenya Federation and the Zimbabwe Football Association with immediate effect due to undue interference by a third party," the association said in a statement.

All FIFA members are obligated to operate without third-party interference.