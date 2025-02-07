FIFA Suspends Pakistan Football Federation
Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2025 | 09:08 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The Bureau of FIFA Council on Thursday suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) with immediate effect for its failure to adopt FIFA and AFC brokered PFF constitution in letter and spirit.
The press release issued by the FIFA said, "The PFF has been suspended with immediate effect due to its failure to adopt a revision of the PFF Constitution that would ensure truly fair and democratic elections and thereby fulfill its obligations as mandated by FIFA as part of the ongoing normalization process of PFF".
The suspension will only be lifted subject to the PFF Congress approving the version of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC.
In another development, FIFA also suspended the Congolese Football Association (FECOFOOT) due to a particularly serious situation of undue interference by third parties in the affairs of the organization, which constitutes a clear violation of FECOFOOT’s obligations in accordance with the FIFA Statutes.
The decision was taken in consultation with CAF after two FIFA/CAF missions were dispatched to Brazzaville.
The lifting of the suspension will be subject to the following conditions:
Returning full control of the FECOFOOT headquarters, the Ignié Technical Centre and the association’s other facilities to FECOFOOT;
Desisting from any efforts to change the signatories of the FECOFOOT bank accounts and/or giving full control back to the signatories recognised by FIFA and CAF;
Declaring invalid or setting aside any decisions, legal or otherwise, authorising the ad hoc committee to exercise any control or have any authority over FECOFOOT; and
Ensuring full cooperation to allow FECOFOOT to manage its affairs without undue influence from third parties.
