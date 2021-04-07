UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIFA Suspends PFF Over Third Party Interference

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

FIFA suspends PFF over third party interference

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Bureau of the FIFA Council on Wednesday suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) with immediate effect due to third-party interference, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.

This situation was prompted by the recent hostile takeover of the PFF headquarters in Lahore by a group of protestors and an alleged decision by certain individuals to remove the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee of the PFF led by Haroon Malik and to hand over the leadership of the PFF to Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah, the world game governing body said in a statement.

Earlier, FIFA had issued a letter warning that, should the illegitimate occupation of the PFF headquarters not be lifted and the office-bearers recognised by FIFA not be permitted free access to the building to carry out their mandate, the matter would be immediately submitted to the Bureau of the Council for decision.

As the situation remains unchanged, the Bureau of the Council has decided to suspend the PFF.

This suspension will only be lifted once FIFA has received confirmation from the normalisation committee of the PFF that the PFF's premises, accounts, administration and communication channels are again under its full control and it can continue to carry out its mandate without further hindrance.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council also decided to suspend the Chadian Football Association (FTFA) with immediate effect due to government interference.

The suspension was prompted by the recent decisions of Chadian government authorities to permanently withdraw the powers delegated to the FTFA, establish a national committee for the temporary management of football and seize control of the FTFA's premises.

The suspension will be lifted once the relevant government decisions have been repealed and the FTFA and its management, led by President Moctar Mahamoud Hamid, have confirmed to FIFA that the FTFA premises are again under its control.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Lahore World FIFA From Government

Recent Stories

FIFA suspends PFF with immediate effect

8 minutes ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tests positive for COVID- ..

27 minutes ago

Oil product inventories at UAE&#039;s Port of Fuja ..

36 minutes ago

395 training sessions held for uplift of Pakistan' ..

10 minutes ago

Fai calls for action against 'real killers' of Kas ..

10 minutes ago

Surgical goods, medical instruments exports increa ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.