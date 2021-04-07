UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIFA Suspends PFF With Immediate Effect

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 02:27 PM

FIFA suspends PFF with immediate effect

FIFA has taken this decision after a group led by Syed Ashfaq Shah took control over the PFF’s control from normalization committee appointed by the world governing body which was led by Haroon Malik.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2021) Federation Internatinale de Football Association (FIFA) suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Wednesday.

FIFA took this decision after a group led by Syed Ashfaq Shah took control over the PFF’s control from the nomralisation Committee appointed by the world governing body which was led by Haroon Malik.

The bureau of the FIFA council suspended the PFF with immediate effect owing to third-day party interference which constituted a serious violation of the FIFA statutes.

In a statement, FIFA said: “This situation was prompted by the recent hostile takeover of the PFF headquarters in Lahore by a group of protestors and an alleged decision by certain individuals to remove the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee of the PFF led by Haroon Malik and to hand over the leadership of the PFF to Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah,”.

Group led by Syed Ashfaq Shah had stormed into PFF headquarters last month, forcing Haroon Malik and the normalisation committee to vacate the office and the PFF control. FIFA expressed concerns over act of Syed Ashfaq group and termed it as illegal. The international body had warned that it would suspend membership of the PFF by ignoring the deadline.

“This suspension will only be lifted once FIFA has received confirmation from the normalisation committee of the PFF that the PFF’s premises, accounts, administration and communication channels are again under its full control and it can continue to carry out its mandate without further hindrance,” FIFA said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Football Lahore World FIFA From

Recent Stories

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tests positive for COVID- ..

22 minutes ago

Oil product inventories at UAE&#039;s Port of Fuja ..

32 minutes ago

395 training sessions held for uplift of Pakistan' ..

5 minutes ago

Fai calls for action against 'real killers' of Kas ..

5 minutes ago

Surgical goods, medical instruments exports increa ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.