FIFA suspends PFF with immediate effect

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2021) Federation Internatinale de Football Association (FIFA) suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Wednesday.

FIFA took this decision after a group led by Syed Ashfaq Shah took control over the PFF’s control from the nomralisation Committee appointed by the world governing body which was led by Haroon Malik.

The bureau of the FIFA council suspended the PFF with immediate effect owing to third-day party interference which constituted a serious violation of the FIFA statutes.

In a statement, FIFA said: “This situation was prompted by the recent hostile takeover of the PFF headquarters in Lahore by a group of protestors and an alleged decision by certain individuals to remove the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee of the PFF led by Haroon Malik and to hand over the leadership of the PFF to Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah,”.

Group led by Syed Ashfaq Shah had stormed into PFF headquarters last month, forcing Haroon Malik and the normalisation committee to vacate the office and the PFF control. FIFA expressed concerns over act of Syed Ashfaq group and termed it as illegal. The international body had warned that it would suspend membership of the PFF by ignoring the deadline.

“This suspension will only be lifted once FIFA has received confirmation from the normalisation committee of the PFF that the PFF’s premises, accounts, administration and communication channels are again under its full control and it can continue to carry out its mandate without further hindrance,” FIFA said.