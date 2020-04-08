UrduPoint.com
FIFA To Ask DOJ For Information On 2018, 2022 World Cup Host Choice Allegations

Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:34 PM

The international governing body of football said Tuesday it would ask the US Department of Justice for the information on the allegations of corruption against former FIFA officials concerning the choice of hosts for the World Cup in 2018 and in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The international governing body of football said Tuesday it would ask the US Department of Justice for the information on the allegations of corruption against former FIFA officials concerning the choice of hosts for the World Cup in 2018 and in 2022.

Russia was the host in 2018, Qatar is set to host the 2022 World Cup.

According to FIFA's statement, senior officials of the organization are in contact with the US Department of Justice. FIFA supports all investigations on potential breaches of law in international or national football tournaments.

