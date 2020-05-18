FIFA to Hold Charity Match to Raise Funds Against COVID-19

FIFA plans to organize a charity football match to raise funds to help global efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, the organization said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) FIFA plans to organize a charity football match to raise funds to help global efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, the organization said Monday.

According to a statement published on their website, the proceedings gained will go towards the World Health Organization's Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) project.

"It is our responsibility to demonstrate solidarity and continue to do everything we can to participate and support the efforts in the combat against the pandemic.

.. we commit ourselves to organize this global fundraising event when the health situation permits, even if this is only in some months' time." FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in the statement.

The location, date, participants and format of the fixture will be announced in due course, the statement added.

The WHO last month launched the ACT collaboration project to facilitate the sharing of information about the coronavirus and to accelerate the development of a reliable vaccine.