FIFA To Invest In Football Education In Lebanon

Muhammad Rameez 45 seconds ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 05:34 PM

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced Monday that FIFA came to Lebanon to launch "Football for Schools" which will integrate football in the education of 700 children around the world, a statement by the Prime Minister's office reported

BEIRUT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced Monday that FIFA came to Lebanon to launch "Football for Schools" which will integrate football in the education of 700 children around the world, a statement by the Prime Minister's office reported.

"We have started this program in Lebanon because we received quick support from the Lebanese Football Association and the Lebanese government," Infantino said during his meeting with Prime Minister Saad Hariri at Grand Serail.

Infantino said that FIFA will invest in FIFA Forward Program which aims at providing the resources and structure to deliver a state-of-the-art development program by building a special headquarter for Lebanese Football Association which will allow FIFA to organize activities in Lebanon.

"We are working on this project in order to include children from different countries and backgrounds. The advantage of the game is that it gathers people with the same passion for football," he said.

Your Thoughts and Comments

