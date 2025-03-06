FIFA To Pay $1 Billion Prize Money For Club World Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 06, 2025 | 08:20 PM
FIFA on Wednesday announced it will pay total prize money of one billion dollars to participants in the Club World Cup taking place in the United States this year
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) FIFA on Wednesday announced it will pay total prize money of one billion dollars to participants in the Club World Cup taking place in the United States this year.
The figure is significantly more than the prize money offered for either the last men's or women's World Cups.
World football's governing body has given few details about the funding of the first edition of the 32-team tournament that will take place every four years but it has signed up a broadcaster and major sponsors in recent weeks.
In a statement confirming the prize money on offer, FIFA said it expected to generate $2 billion in revenues from the expanded Club World Cup. It also confirmed that a women's edition will take place from 2028.
"The FIFA Club World Cup will not only be the pinnacle of club football, but also a vivid demonstration of solidarity that will benefit clubs at large to a scale that no other competition has ever done," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
"All revenue generated by the tournament will be distributed to the participating clubs and via club solidarity across the world as FIFA will not keep a single dollar."
British streaming service DAZN was awarded the exclusive global rights to the June 14-July 13 tournament in December with a source close to the negotiations saying the contract was worth around one billion euros ($1.05 billion).
FIFA has also signed sponsorship contracts with Coca-Cola, Bank of America, Chinese electronics brand Hisense and Belgian brewers AB InBev.
Recent Stories
RTA wins BSI Certifiaction in Value Managment System
Govt to launch digital portal for asset declaration of officials on IMF’s dema ..
Sugar prices not increased due to exports: PSMA
CM approves major health initiatives to enhance community outreach, Healthcare S ..
Dera Police conduct search and strike operation in Paharpur Circle
LCCI, Mid City Hospital ink MoU
Defence Minister honored with ‘Ethio-Pakistan Fraternity Award’
Govt hospitals being revamped on emergency basis: minister
IHC serves notices in plea seeking production orders for Senator Ijaz
SP Saddar Zone pays surprise visit to PS Sangjani
China confident in achieving its 2025 GDP growth target: NDRC
Sugar crisis worsens as retailers announce sales’ suspension
More Stories From Sports
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 5th update8 minutes ago
-
PBCC name women squad for series against Australia4 hours ago
-
FIFA to pay $1 billion prize money for Club World Cup2 minutes ago
-
FIFA to pay $1 billion prize money for Club World Cup: source2 minutes ago
-
All-round New Zealand outclass South Africa to qualify for Champions Trophy final21 hours ago
-
BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decide on team’s visit to Pakistan1 day ago
-
New Zealand reach 201-1 in 32 overs against South Africa1 day ago
-
PFF name probables for Pakistan-Syria away leg1 day ago
-
NZ score 56-1 in first powerplay against SA1 day ago
-
NZ win toss, bat against SA in semi-final at Gaddafi Stadium1 day ago
-
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in second semi-final1 day ago
-
Steve Smith announces retirement from ODIs after losing ICC CT 2025 semi-final against India1 day ago