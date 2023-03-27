UrduPoint.com

FIFA To Pay European Clubs Over $350Mln To Send Players To 2026 World Cup - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 27, 2023 | 09:22 PM

FIFA to Pay European Clubs Over $350Mln to Send Players to 2026 World Cup - Reports

FIFA will pay European football clubs over $350 million to send players to the 2026 World Cup, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) FIFA will pay European football clubs over $350 million to send players to the 2026 World Cup, Sky news reported on Monday, citing sources.

The sum negotiated between FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA) has grown by 70% to $355 million compared to the $209 million paid for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the report said.

The agreement has been achieved right ahead of the annual meeting of the ECA in Budapest, which FIFA President Gianni Infantino is expected to attend, the sources told Sky News.

The broadcaster also noted that the ECA was no longer opposed to the idea of holding the Club World Cup with 32 clubs every four years and was negotiating the establishment of a joint entity with FIFA to sell the commercial rights.

The developments are indicative of a warming in relations between FIFA and the top European football clubs, the report said.

The US, Canada and Mexico will host the 2026 World Cup, the first ever tournament to include 48 national teams playing against each other in 104 matches.

Related Topics

Football World Canada FIFA Qatar Budapest Mexico Agreement Top Million

Recent Stories

Biden Signs Executive Order to Prohibit US Govt Fr ..

Biden Signs Executive Order to Prohibit US Govt From Using Commercial Spyware

1 minute ago
 EU Could Refinance Up to $1Bln in Ammunition Suppl ..

EU Could Refinance Up to $1Bln in Ammunition Supplies to Ukraine - Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Russia Increases Export Quota of Mineral Fertilize ..

Russia Increases Export Quota of Mineral Fertilizers by 300,000 Tons - Cabinet

2 minutes ago
 At least 16 dead in Ecuador landslide caused by he ..

At least 16 dead in Ecuador landslide caused by heavy rains

2 minutes ago
 Poster making competition to raise awareness about ..

Poster making competition to raise awareness about traffic rules held

2 minutes ago
 Video of policemen taking selfies with Fawad Chaud ..

Video of policemen taking selfies with Fawad Chaudhary in Islamabad goes viral

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.