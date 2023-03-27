FIFA to Pay European Clubs Over $350Mln to Send Players to 2026 World Cup - Reports

FIFA will pay European football clubs over $350 million to send players to the 2026 World Cup, Sky News reported on Monday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) FIFA will pay European football clubs over $350 million to send players to the 2026 World Cup, Sky news reported on Monday, citing sources.

The sum negotiated between FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA) has grown by 70% to $355 million compared to the $209 million paid for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the report said.

The agreement has been achieved right ahead of the annual meeting of the ECA in Budapest, which FIFA President Gianni Infantino is expected to attend, the sources told Sky News.

The broadcaster also noted that the ECA was no longer opposed to the idea of holding the Club World Cup with 32 clubs every four years and was negotiating the establishment of a joint entity with FIFA to sell the commercial rights.

The developments are indicative of a warming in relations between FIFA and the top European football clubs, the report said.

The US, Canada and Mexico will host the 2026 World Cup, the first ever tournament to include 48 national teams playing against each other in 104 matches.