UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIFA To Take Legal Action To Recover 2 Million Swiss Francs From Platini: Document

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 08:22 PM

FIFA to take legal action to recover 2 million Swiss francs from Platini: document

FIFA is to take legal action by the end of the year to force Michel Platini to return two million Swiss francs ($2 million) he received "illegally" during Sepp Blatter's reign at world football's governing body, according to a document seen Wednesday

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :FIFA is to take legal action by the end of the year to force Michel Platini to return two million Swiss francs ($2 million) he received "illegally" during Sepp Blatter's reign at world football's governing body, according to a document seen Wednesday.

FIFA banned Platini, its then vice president, in 2015 over the payment. It said in the document seen by AFP it would take action "to recover the money illegally paid by the former President of FIFA to the former Vice President of FIFA." The document explained that FIFA also planned to target Blatter and that, under Swiss law, FIFA has until December 31 to file a claim in court.

FIFA said it planned to sue Blatter at the same time and would be seeking "interest at the appropriate rate" and "disciplinary fines and costs.

.. both ordered but not paid." Blatter authorised the payment in 2011. The Swiss authorities started investigating in 2015.

FIFA's ethics investigators branded the payment "disloyal" and banned Platini for six years.

The Frenchman appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which reduced his suspension to four years but said that it "was not convinced by the legitimacy of the payment, which was only recognised by Mr. Platini and Mr. Blatter."Platini has always maintained the money was a legitimate payment and he did nothing wrong.

FIFA said in the document that the "undue payment...had no basis in law, and that fact has been established in various courts and tribunals up to the level of the Swiss Supreme Court."

Related Topics

Football Supreme Court World FIFA Same Money December 2015 Million Court

Recent Stories

Liverpool hungry for European glory despite Premie ..

3 minutes ago

EU chief warns against cost of climate inaction

3 minutes ago

Court rules Dolce & Gabbana must pay Maradona for ..

3 minutes ago

US aviation chief says Boeing 737 MAX won't be rec ..

3 minutes ago

Climate pledges 'misleading', Greta tells UN meet

7 minutes ago

Use of CNG kits in school vans banned

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.