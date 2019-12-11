UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIFA To Take Legal Action To Recover 2 Million Swiss Francs From Platini

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:53 PM

FIFA to take legal action to recover 2 million Swiss francs from Platini

FIFA is to take legal action by the end of the year to force Michel Platini to return two million Swiss francs ($2 million, 1.84 million euros) he received during Sepp Blatter's reign at world football's governing body

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :FIFA is to take legal action by the end of the year to force Michel Platini to return two million Swiss francs ($2 million, 1.84 million Euros) he received during Sepp Blatter's reign at world football's governing body.

FIFA banned Platini, its then vice president, in 2015 over the payment he received, sparking years of bitter recriminations from the Frenchman and a falling out with his former ally Blatter.

In a document seen by AFP on Wednesday, FIFA said it would take action "to recover the money illegally paid by the former President of FIFA to the former Vice President of FIFA." Platini declined to comment but his lawyer, Vincent Solari, called the developement "harassment" of his client.

"It is obviously an announcement whose sole purpose is to continue to try to bring discredit on my client," Solari, who is based in Geneva, said in a statement.

FIFA said it planned to sue Blatter at the same time and would be seeking "interest at the appropriate rate" and "disciplinary fines and costs... both ordered but not paid." Blatter, who authorised the payment in 2011, dismissed FIFA's new claim.

"This affair has already been settled," he told AFP on Wednesday.

He said that the outstanding fines and legal costs had already been paid.

The Swiss authorities started investigating in 2015 while FIFA's ethics investigators branded the payment "disloyal" and banned Platini for six years.

The Frenchman subsequently appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which reduced his suspension to four years while ruling that it "was not convinced by the legitimacy of the payment, which was only recognised by Mr. Platini and Mr. Blatter."

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Geneva Same Turkish Lira Money 2015 From Million Court

Recent Stories

NESPAK celebrates 40 years of operations in Oman

2 minutes ago

Commissioner asks DEOs to submit reports of non-fu ..

2 minutes ago

US Wants to Work With Russia to Get Parties in Lib ..

2 minutes ago

War crimes court sends C.Africa suspects for trial ..

2 minutes ago

Vibrant collective role must to ensure balanced po ..

8 minutes ago

Swiss Parliament Chooses Transport, Energy Ministe ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.