FIFA Tries To Clarify Extent Of WADA's Decision On Russia Regarding Football- Spokesperson

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 06:45 PM

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has taken note of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s decision on Russia and currently maintains contact with WADA and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) to clarify the extent of this decision regarding football, a FIFA spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has taken note of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s decision on Russia and currently maintains contact with WADA and the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) to clarify the extent of this decision regarding football, a FIFA spokesperson told Sputnik on Monday.

WADA Executive Committee ruled earlier in the day to ban Russia for four years from hosting major international sporting events or bidding to host them, also banning Russian athletes from participating in the Olympics for four years.

"FIFA has taken note of the decision taken by WADA Executive Committee today. FIFA is in contact with WADA and ASOIF to clarify the extent of the decision in regards to football," the spokesperson said.

