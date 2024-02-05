FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

(@Abdulla99267510)

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2024) The schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches has been officially announced by FIFA, marking a significant milestone in global football. FIFA has designated 16 cities to host the prestigious tournament, with an ambitious plan of conducting up to 9 matches daily.

The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to feature a total of 104 matches, with the United States, Mexico, and Canada jointly hosting the event. Each host nation will host 3 matches on home soil, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the tournament.

According to the detailed match schedule, the inaugural match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will kick off on June 11, with Mexico taking on the opening challenge. The grand finale is scheduled for July 19 and will be held in New York, New Jersey, promising an electrifying conclusion to the tournament.

In addition, the semi-final matches of the FIFA World Cup will be held on July 14 and 16 in Dallas and Atlanta, respectively. The third-place playoff will take place on July 18 in Miami, adding to the drama and intensity of the competition.

FIFA has meticulously organized the tournament, ensuring that the initial group stage will feature two matches per day, while the final group stage matches will escalate to six matches per day. This arrangement aims to provide fans with an immersive and unforgettable football experience.

The announcement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule has ignited enthusiasm among football enthusiasts worldwide, as they eagerly anticipate witnessing the world's most talented players competing on the grandest stage of them all.