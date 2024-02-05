Open Menu

FIFA Unveils 2026 World Cup Schedule: 16 Host Cities, Up To 9 Matches Daily

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:36 PM

FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily

The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to feature a total of 104 matches, with the United States, Mexico, and Canada jointly hosting the event.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 5th, 2024) The schedule for the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches has been officially announced by FIFA, marking a significant milestone in global football. FIFA has designated 16 cities to host the prestigious tournament, with an ambitious plan of conducting up to 9 matches daily.

The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to feature a total of 104 matches, with the United States, Mexico, and Canada jointly hosting the event. Each host nation will host 3 matches on home soil, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the tournament.

According to the detailed match schedule, the inaugural match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will kick off on June 11, with Mexico taking on the opening challenge. The grand finale is scheduled for July 19 and will be held in New York, New Jersey, promising an electrifying conclusion to the tournament.

In addition, the semi-final matches of the FIFA World Cup will be held on July 14 and 16 in Dallas and Atlanta, respectively. The third-place playoff will take place on July 18 in Miami, adding to the drama and intensity of the competition.

FIFA has meticulously organized the tournament, ensuring that the initial group stage will feature two matches per day, while the final group stage matches will escalate to six matches per day. This arrangement aims to provide fans with an immersive and unforgettable football experience.

The announcement of the FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule has ignited enthusiasm among football enthusiasts worldwide, as they eagerly anticipate witnessing the world's most talented players competing on the grandest stage of them all.

Related Topics

Football World Canada FIFA Dallas Miami Atlanta New York United States Mexico June July Event All

Recent Stories

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial soverei ..

COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty

32 minutes ago
 Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myan ..

Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police

29 minutes ago
 Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri p ..

Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people

29 minutes ago
 466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly ..

466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division

29 minutes ago
 GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

54 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

1 hour ago
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

1 hour ago
 BJP breaks all records of human rights violations ..

BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK

16 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified du ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..

16 minutes ago
 AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's acc ..

AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisal ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad

16 minutes ago
 ECP terms social media reports about postal ballot ..

ECP terms social media reports about postal ballots baseless

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports