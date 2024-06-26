FIFA Uses Arif Lohar’s Song “Aa” To Mark Birth Of Lionel Messi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 26, 2024 | 12:36 PM
FIFA posted a Reel on Instagram showcasing Messi's highlights, set to the tune of Lohar's song.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 26th, 2024) Pakistani music made a remarkable appearance in the football world as FIFA used folk singer Arif Lohar's song to wish Lionel Messi a happy birthday on social media.
FIFA posted a Reel on Instagram showcasing Messi's highlights, set to the tune of Lohar's song.
The video was captioned in urdu with "Messi ka Jadoo" (Messi's magic).
Lohar's song “Aa,” released in 2023, captured the hearts of millions in Pakistan and is now receiving international attention.
In 2022, Messi led Argentina to victory in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Lionel Messi, born on June 24, turned 37 this year. The Argentine football icon has won eight Ballon d'Ors. According to India.com, Messi, during his 17-year tenure at Barcelona, achieved 10 La Liga titles, 4 Champions League trophies, and 7 Copa del Rey titles. He also set the record for the most goals in La Liga history with 474 goals, won his first UEFA Champions League in 2009, and broke Pelé's record by scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC Men’s T20 WC semis match officials named3 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed17 hours ago
-
PFF conducts referees acceleration course18 hours ago
-
Asian Jr Squash C’ship kicks off18 hours ago
-
Inter-Provincial Netball C’ship kicks off Wednesday18 hours ago
-
Cricket match, walk to celebrate World Anti-Drug Day19 hours ago
-
Pre-season fielding, fitness camp begins19 hours ago
-
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 202419 hours ago
-
Springboks' double World Cup winner Kolisi back for Ireland series20 hours ago
-
Celebrations erupt in Afghan cities after World Cup heroics21 hours ago
-
At Paris Olympics, women athletes finally reach parity22 hours ago
-
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif22 hours ago