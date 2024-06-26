Open Menu

FIFA Uses Arif Lohar’s Song “Aa” To Mark Birth Of Lionel Messi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 26, 2024 | 12:36 PM

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 26th, 2024) Pakistani music made a remarkable appearance in the football world as FIFA used folk singer Arif Lohar's song to wish Lionel Messi a happy birthday on social media.

FIFA posted a Reel on Instagram showcasing Messi's highlights, set to the tune of Lohar's song.

The video was captioned in urdu with "Messi ka Jadoo" (Messi's magic).

Lohar's song “Aa,” released in 2023, captured the hearts of millions in Pakistan and is now receiving international attention.

In 2022, Messi led Argentina to victory in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi, born on June 24, turned 37 this year. The Argentine football icon has won eight Ballon d'Ors. According to India.com, Messi, during his 17-year tenure at Barcelona, achieved 10 La Liga titles, 4 Champions League trophies, and 7 Copa del Rey titles. He also set the record for the most goals in La Liga history with 474 goals, won his first UEFA Champions League in 2009, and broke Pelé's record by scoring his 644th goal for Barcelona.

