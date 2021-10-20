UrduPoint.com

FIFA Wants World Cup Plans Solution By December 20

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 10:35 PM

FIFA wants World Cup plans solution by December 20

FIFA will try to find a consensus on hosting the World Cup every two years in time for a virtual global summit on December 20, Gianni Infantino said Wednesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :FIFA will try to find a consensus on hosting the World Cup every two years in time for a virtual global summit on December 20, Gianni Infantino said Wednesday.

The president of world football's governing body told a press conference that there were sharply different opinions on the idea stemming from different global regions.

Infantino said he thought it was possible to reach a common position.

"That must be our main objective: to reach a consensus," he said.

He stressed that so far, FIFA had not asked countries whether or not they agreed with the proposals but had simply presented them to trigger discussion.

"I do believe we can reach a consensus because what I've said from the beginning is that we're going to change things only if we are completely convinced that it will be beneficial for everybody," said Infantino.

He also suggested the days of one country hosting a World Cup on its own were numbered.

The World Cup has been played every four years, apart from cancellations during World War II, since the inaugural edition in 1930.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Turkish Lira December World War From

Recent Stories

FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, laud ..

FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, lauds shared interest in better wo ..

25 minutes ago
 UN Has No Announcement Yet on Moscow's Call for Af ..

UN Has No Announcement Yet on Moscow's Call for Afghanistan Donor Conference

few seconds
 Mehfil-e-Milad held at Bakhtawar Cadet College

Mehfil-e-Milad held at Bakhtawar Cadet College

2 seconds ago
 NATO chief urges allies to overcome Afghanistan st ..

NATO chief urges allies to overcome Afghanistan strains

5 minutes ago
 UN demands end to violence in Africa's Great Lakes ..

UN demands end to violence in Africa's Great Lakes region

5 minutes ago
 SSP for ensuring smooth traffic flow, maintain pea ..

SSP for ensuring smooth traffic flow, maintain peace in city

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.