UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIFA Welcomes Tokyo Olympics Postponement

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 08:58 PM

FIFA welcomes Tokyo Olympics postponement

World football's governing body FIFA on Tuesday welcomed the decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics amid efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :World football's governing body FIFA on Tuesday welcomed the decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics amid efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"FIFA firmly believes that the health and well-being of all individuals involved in sporting activities should always be the highest priority, and as such we welcome today's IOC decision," a FIFA statement said.

Citing the need to safeguard health, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued a joint statement earlier Tuesday with Japanese leader Shinzo Abe postponing the Games until next year.

"Further to the IOC's decision, FIFA will work with relevant stakeholders to address all key matters related to this rescheduling," the statement added.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Tokyo 2020 Olympics International Olympic Committee All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Four people recover from coronavirus infection, 50 ..

16 minutes ago

TECNO has finally Launched Camon 15 in Pakistan

24 minutes ago

EPAA finds rare orchid in Sharjah

46 minutes ago

Sprint star Asher-Smith switches focus to Tokyo 20 ..

3 minutes ago

Disney launches reduced-bandwidth streaming in 7 E ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo 1940: the Games that became the 'Missing Oly ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.