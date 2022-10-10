UrduPoint.com

FIFA World Cup 2022: Pakistan Army Contingent Leaves For Qatar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2022 | 02:06 PM

The contingent comprises of Pakistan Army's officers, Junior Commissioned Officers and Jawans.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2022) A security contingent of Pakistan Army left for Qatar on Monday from Nur Khan Airbase to assume security of FIFA World Cup 2022.

Pakistan Army will assist the Qatari government in security of FIFA World Cup.

