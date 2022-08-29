FIFA World Cup in Qatar Could Attract Up To $6 Billion - Executive Director

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 could bring in up to $6 billion, Nasser Al-Khater, the Chief Executive Officer of the football competition, said.

"FIFA estimates that World Cup revenue could reach $6 billion," Nasser Al-Khater said in a Sunday interview with the Qatar news Agency.

He added that, before the opening of the World Cup, the organizers will try out a special ID for fans - the Hayya card - which will serve as a visa for them to the country and a pass to the stadiums. The fan ID will also give free access to public transport.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has sold over 2.45 million tickets for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar .

During the last period of ticket sales, which ran from July 5 to August 16, a total of 520,532 tickets were sold. More tickets will be up for sale at the end of September.

The first FIFA World Cup in the middle East and Arab world is scheduled to be held starting from November 20 until December 18. As expected, the World Cup in Qatar will be the most expensive in the history of the football competitions. The Qatari authorities have previously reported that hosting the World Cup will cost the country about $200 billion, taking into account the construction of stadiums, subway, new roads, hotels and a large-scale reconstruction of the entire infrastructure in the country.