FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022 to Be Held in Full Stadiums - Infantino

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) International Football Federation (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino said that the matches of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar would be held in full stadiums.

"We will have full stadiums. COVID will be defeated by then and we will all have learned to have lived with it," Infantino said, as quoted by AP journalist Rob Harris on Twitter.

The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.