FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan Football Team Reaches Saudi Arabia

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 11, 2023 | 06:22 PM

Pakistan football team has reached Saudi Arabia to participate in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Pakistan football team has reached Saudi Arabia to participate in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier Round 2.

Pakistan and hosts Saudi Arabia are scheduled to play at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalavi Stadium in Isha city on Thursday, with both teams in Group G alongside Jordan and Tajikistan, Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) sources told APP Saturday.

The national team got training under the supervision of head coach Stephen Constantine before leaving for Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Goalkeeper Yusuf Butt, Salman ul Haq and Hasan Ali, Defender Abdullah Iqbal, Haseeb Khan, Mamoon Musa Khan, Mohibullah, Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Saddam, Junaid Shah, Rao Umar Hayat and Muhammad Hamza Munir, Midfielders Rahus Nabi, Alamgir Ghazi, Rajab Ali, Ali Uzair, Imran Kayani and Haroon Hamid, forward Shaiq Dost, Otis Khan, Faridullah, Abdul Samad Arshad, Muhammad Waleed Khan and Adeel Younis are included.

Team Officials Stephen Constantine (Head Coach), Rogerio Ramos (Goalkeeper Coach), Claudio Altieri (Performance Coach), Muhammad Ali Khan (Manager), Azam Khan (Doctor), Muhammad Abdullah (Physio), Haider Ali (Media) and Abdul Qayyum. (Masir) are also part of the squad.

