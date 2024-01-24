- Home
FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan Match Against Jordan Likely To Take Place In Islambad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 24, 2024 | 02:43 PM
The FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 2 clash between Pakistan and Jordan is slated for March 21.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 24th, 2024) The Pakistan Football Federation's Normalization Committee (NC) suggests a strong likelihood that the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Jordan may be held in Islamabad.
The committee's recent social media post has stirred controversy, stating that Jinnah Stadium's insufficient floodlights in Islamabad might hinder hosting the match during Ramadan.
However, in a recent update, the NC spokesperson asserted, "The match can still take place in Islamabad." The spokesperson clarified that FIFA had not imposed a January 21 deadline.
The committee emphasized, “As per regulations, we must inform them well in advance about the potential venue, two months before the match,”.
A tweet from the NC indicated challenges with the current setup, pointing out a January 21 deadline for venue submission, suggesting potential non-compliance with FIFA lighting standards for the March game against Jordan.
Previously, DG PSB Shoaib Khoso assured on Twitter that lights would be installed for the March match. Persistent issues between the government and the NC, stemming from FIFA's 2021 appointment of the committee, have led to ongoing tensions. The Director-General of the Pakistan sports board (PSB) remains doubtful about these assurances, stating, "We have provided assurances to the Normalization Committee, and we are confident of completing the necessary work on time."
