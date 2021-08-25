UrduPoint.com

FIFA's Infantino Calls For 'solidarity' In Player Release Covid Spat

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:59 PM

FIFA's Infantino calls for 'solidarity' in player release Covid spat

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday he wanted the Premier League and La Liga as well as national federations to "show solidarity" in light of the player release dispute for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday he wanted the Premier League and La Liga as well as national federations to "show solidarity" in light of the player release dispute for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

On Tuesday, the English top-flight said it would stop individuals from featuring for countries on the UK government's red list, meaning a quarantine on return, for September's matches.

Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus are likely to miss out.

Spain's La Liga said it would back its clubs in stopping players from leaving during the windows in September and October.

"I am calling on a show of solidarity from every member association, every league, and every club, to do what is both right and fair for the global game," he said in a statement.

"Many of the best players in the world compete in leagues in England and Spain, and we believe these countries also share the responsibility to preserve and protect the sporting integrity of competitions around the world," he added.

Infantino said he had contacted British authorities after England loosened Covid-19 regulations during Euro 2020 in June and July.

"I have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and appealed for the necessary support, in particular, so players are not deprived of the opportunity of representing their countries in qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup," he said.

"I have suggested that an approach similar to that adopted by the UK government for the final stages of the Euro 2020 be implemented for the upcoming international matches.

"Now, I am urging everyone to ensure the release of international players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers." Also on Tuesday, the English Football League, who control the second to the fourth tier of the sport, also said it would stop players from representing their countries.

"Discussions had taken place between the Government, FA and FIFA in an effort to find a solution, but due to ongoing public health concerns relating to incoming travellers from red-list countries, no exemption has been granted," the EFL said.

"Given there would be a requirement to quarantine for 10 clear days upon return from a red-list country, the potential impact on players are numerous with considerations relating to health and well-being along with unknown risks relating to COVID-19 transmission," it added.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister World Egypt FIFA Spain Brazil United Kingdom Euro June July September October 2020 From Government Share Best Manchester City Premier League

Recent Stories

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Alg ..

UAE regrets severance of ties between Morocco, Algeria

17 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid review new edition of national strategic ..

31 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, Russian President discuss Afghan s ..

Prime Minister, Russian President discuss Afghan situation, bilateral ties in te ..

2 minutes ago
 Parliamentary panel stresses early execution of ML ..

Parliamentary panel stresses early execution of ML-1 project

6 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Will Raise Corporate Tax on Largest B ..

Trudeau Says Will Raise Corporate Tax on Largest Banks, Insurers if Re-Elected

6 minutes ago
 ADEK announces COVID-19 PCR test requirements for ..

ADEK announces COVID-19 PCR test requirements for a safe return to private and c ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.