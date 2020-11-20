UrduPoint.com
Fifth Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament Will Start From Nov 22

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Fifth Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament will start from Nov 22

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The fifth Essa Lab Trophy Basketball Tournament organised by Pakistan sports Welfare Association in association with Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) will start on Sunday (November 22) at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi .

The tournament will be inaugurated at 4:30 pm by Governor Rotary Club International Dr. Farhan Essa. Abdullah will officiate.

KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, sharing details of the tournament, said that the tournament would be held under the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Sindh government along with all safety measures for players and spectators.

He informed that well known basketball teams from 6 districts of the city would compete in the tournament. A committee has been formed under the leadership of Abdul Nasir for the successful organization of the tournament and for the award ceremony too.

The committee comprising of Organizing Secretary Tariq Hussain, Tournament Doctor Muhammad Yaqoob, Umpire Manager Zahid Malik, Technical Officers Chairperson Zaeema Khatun and Court Committee Chairman Ashraf Yahya.

