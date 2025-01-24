Fifth Islamabad Marathon To Take Place On Jan 26
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 24, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Founder of the Islamabad Run with Us community, Qasim Naz announced on Friday that the fifth Islamabad Marathon will take place on January 26, with the participation of over 3,000 athletes from across Pakistan and abroad.
The marathon has been divided into five categories: a full marathon, a half marathon, a children’s race, a family race, and a senior race, said a press release, adding that the event has been gaining international recognition since its inception in 2020.
He also stated that a prize of one million rupees has been allocated for winners in all categories.
The marathon would be started from New Iran Enclave at 9 am, with the route extending to GT Road before returning to the starting point, the organizer said.
He also added that a pitch system would be introduced to ensure transparency, enabling real-time tracking of athletes and accurate identification of winners.
He said that the purpose of organizing the event is to showcase Pakistan's soft image and highlight the country’s beauty to the world.
The arrangements of medical and other facilities for participants would also be made, with full cooperation from the district administration and police to ensure the race runs smoothly, Naz said.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties
Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong ..
SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees
UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza
Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..
PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking
Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment
ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..
Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus
ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year
Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral
More Stories From Sports
-
Fifth Islamabad Marathon to take place on Jan 264 minutes ago
-
ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year2 hours ago
-
Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral2 hours ago
-
Tribesmen agree to allow survey for setting up industrial estate3 hours ago
-
Shaheen, Rauf and Saim make to ICC ODI Team of the Year 20243 hours ago
-
WI gear up for 2nd test with intense practice4 hours ago
-
Aqib advocates for spin-friendly pitches to revive test cricket dominance5 hours ago
-
Brathwaite aims for strong comeback in 2nd test against Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Sumo walks 'tightrope' with first overseas events in 20 years7 hours ago
-
Paths to Australian Open women's final1 day ago
-
Volleyball, Kabadi among other traditional sports becoming victim of social media onslaught1 day ago
-
ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: West Indies defeat Malaysia by 53 runs1 day ago