Fifth Islamabad Marathon to take place on Jan 26

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Founder of the Islamabad Run with Us community, Qasim Naz announced on Friday that the fifth Islamabad Marathon will take place on January 26, with the participation of over 3,000 athletes from across Pakistan and abroad.

The marathon has been divided into five categories: a full marathon, a half marathon, a children’s race, a family race, and a senior race, said a press release, adding that the event has been gaining international recognition since its inception in 2020.

He also stated that a prize of one million rupees has been allocated for winners in all categories.

The marathon would be started from New Iran Enclave at 9 am, with the route extending to GT Road before returning to the starting point, the organizer said.

He also added that a pitch system would be introduced to ensure transparency, enabling real-time tracking of athletes and accurate identification of winners.

He said that the purpose of organizing the event is to showcase Pakistan's soft image and highlight the country’s beauty to the world.

The arrangements of medical and other facilities for participants would also be made, with full cooperation from the district administration and police to ensure the race runs smoothly, Naz said.