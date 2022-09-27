UrduPoint.com

Fifth Man Held Over Attack On French Football Star Hamraoui

Muhammad Rameez Published September 27, 2022 | 10:55 PM

A fifth man has been taken into police custody following the brutal attack on French footballer Kheira Hamraoui, the prosecutor's office told AFP on Tuesday

The man who is alleged to have been at the scene of the attack against the 32-year-old Paris Saint-Germain women's star in Chatou, outside Paris in November 2021, has been in custody since Monday.

Hamraoui's former PSG and France teammate Aminata Diallo was detained on September 16 at the behest of the prosecutor's office in Versailles after police arrested her and took her into custody for questioning.

Diallo, 27, has been charged with aggravated violence and criminal association and placed under judicial supervision.

Investigators believe Diallo instigated the attack on her former teammate. Diallo denies any involvement.

Four other suspects, men allegedly involved in the attack on Hamraoui, have also been charged with aggravated violence.

In police custody, the four allegedly implicated Diallo, claiming the midfielder "ordered the attack to take her rival's position during competitions", prosecutors said.

Diallo was driving Hamraoui, a midfielder, home from a club dinner on November 4, 2021, when they were allegedly forced to stop by two masked men.

Hamraoui was then dragged out and beaten on the legs with an iron bar, resulting in injuries that required stitches in hospital.

