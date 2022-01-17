UrduPoint.com

Fifth Seed Sakkari Battles Through At Australian Open

Muhammad Rameez Published January 17, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Fifth seed Sakkari battles through at Australian Open

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Fifth seed Maria Sakkari battled past Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) Monday to kick start her Australian Open as she looks to build on breakout season last year.

The Greek 26-year-old made the semi-finals at the US Open and French Open in 2021 to telegraph her intent and is seeded in the top 10 of a Slam for the first time at Melbourne Park.

She took time to settle on Rod Laver Arena but soon found her groove to break Maria for a 5-4 lead and serve out the opening set in 44 minutes.

But the 287th-ranked German refused to give up and made Sakkari work hard, taking the match to a tiebreaker before her resistance was broken.

"We all know how hard first rounds can be and that wasn't easy," said the athletic Sakkari, who also made the semi-finals of the season-ending WTA Finals last year.

"Tatjana played a really great match and I found it tough. It was my first match and I needed time to find my rhythm.

"I was also a little bit stressed to open the tournament in this wonderful stadium," she added of being the first match on Rod Laver Arena.

The right-hander beat nine top-10 players last year in her rise through the rankings, including against defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka at Miami.

But her best result in seven attempts at Melbourne so far was a run to the round of 16 in 2020.

She will next play either Chinese qualifier Zheng Qinwen or Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.

Others through in Monday's early action included 15th seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who eased past Fiona Ferro of France 6-1, 7-6 (7/4), and the Swiss Olympic champion Belinda Bencic, seeded 22, who overcame Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 6-3.

Related Topics

Ukraine China France German Germany Melbourne Osaka Lead Miami Belarus 2020 Olympics Australian Open All Best Top US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

23 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

1 day ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

1 day ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

1 day ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.