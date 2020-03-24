UrduPoint.com
FIG Welcomes Different Scenarios For Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 12:52 PM

FIG welcomes different scenarios for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

FIG president Morinari Watanabe said on Tuesday that the gymnastics global governing body supports different possibilities for the 2020 Olympic Games

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :FIG president Morinari Watanabe said on Tuesday that the gymnastics global governing body supports different possibilities for the 2020 Olympic Games.

"The International Gymnastics Federation welcomes the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive board to study different scenarios for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," Watanabe said in a statement.

In an announcement on Sunday, IOC president Thomas Bach indicated for the first time that postponing the Tokyo Games could be an option.

Ruling out canceling the games, IOC will try to reach a decision within the next four weeks.

"In a time of global crisis, we must be all united and supportive.

We cannot close our eyes before the difficult situation that millions of people in the world are currently facing," Watanabe said.

He also promised to do everything FIG can do in order to "adapt the gymnastics competition Calendar to any final decision that will be made in the best interest of the athletes".

Earlier, World Athletics have announced that it was willing to move the dates of the 2021 world championships in Eugene, Oregon, to accommodate postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for a year.

The US Olympic committee Monday also joined the calls to delay the Games, saying postponement was the best way forward.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9.

