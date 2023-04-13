FIGC Prosecution Finishes Probe in Italian Juventus Over Suspected Salary Machinations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The prosecutor's office of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has completed the investigation into the suspected financial machinations of the Italian football club Juventus, the club said on Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office probed the so-called "salary maneuvers" that allegedly took place in the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 sport seasons, the relationships between the club and certain sport agents, as well as partnerships between Juventus and other Italian clubs, the statement on Juventus's official web site reads.

The club will now be able to access the related documentation and articulate its defenses within the standard period of two weeks.

FIGC prosecutor's office also intends to probe other Italian football clubs, such as Atalanta, Bologna, Cagliari, Sampdoria, Sassuolo and Udinese, for allegedly making unfair transfer agreements with Juventus, Italian media reported.

Earlier this season, Juventus was engulfed in a scandal, receiving a deduction of 15 points in Italian Serie A for suspected financial irregularities and false accounting. The club lodged an appeal, which is to be reviewed in court on April 19.

If the club is found guilty of these recent accusations, it may get yet another point deduction.