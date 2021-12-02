UrduPoint.com

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final In Osaka Canceled Over Spread Of Omicron

Zeeshan Mehtab 36 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 01:43 PM

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final in Osaka Canceled Over Spread of Omicron

The Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, which was supposed to be held in Osaka, is canceled due to Japan barring the entry of foreigners over the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, the Speed Skating Federation of Japan said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, which was supposed to be held in Osaka, is canceled due to Japan barring the entry of foreigners over the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, the Speed Skating Federation of Japan said on Thursday.

The event was supposed to be held on December 9-12.

The International Skating Union said that it will assess the possible postponement of the Grand Prix Final and make a decision as soon as possible.

