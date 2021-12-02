Figure Skating Grand Prix Final in Osaka Canceled Over Spread of Omicron

The Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, which was supposed to be held in Osaka, is canceled due to Japan barring the entry of foreigners over the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, the Speed Skating Federation of Japan said on Thursday

The event was supposed to be held on December 9-12.

The International Skating Union said that it will assess the possible postponement of the Grand Prix Final and make a decision as soon as possible.