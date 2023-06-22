FIH asks hockey community to join in 30 minutes of movement on Olympic Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday announced to support the International Olympics Committee's (IOC) theme for the Olympic Day 2023, called "#LetsMove".

Friday, 23 June, will mark 129 years since the creation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Olympic Day – which marks the formation of the IOC on this day in 1894 – aims to celebrate the joy of sport and remember the creation of the modern Olympic Movement by founder Pierre de Coubertin.

The theme for the Olympic Day 2023 is called "#LetsMove" which is inspired by the research conducted by WHO in 2022, that shows the significant health benefits for hearts, bodies and minds from just 30 minutes of movement a day.

So on this Olympic Day Olympians all across the world belonging to various sporting disciplines, are hosting 30 minute movement and workout sessions digitally, that people from all around the world can join and be inspired to adapt into their daily life beyond the Olympic Day. "The FIH is proud to support this initiative by the IOC and we invite the global hockey community to join in and commit to 30 minutes of movement and activity on this Olympic Day and beyond," the FIH said in a statement.

Hockey athletes PR Sreejesh from India and Agustina Albertario of Argentina will be contributing towards the #LetsMove campaign by hosting a 30-minute session with fans worldwide. Fans can get their Olympic Invite and workout alongside Sreejesh, Agustina and many other renowned athletes on June 23rd, wherever they are, whatever their fitness level may be.

The principles of sport and activity traverse all boundaries and differences, and should be accessible by all.

There is no finer example of this than the ongoing Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, where hockey is making its first appearance as a demonstration sport. Over 130 athletes representing 12 nations and 4 continents are currently competing for medals in HockeyID, at the games.

In Toronto, FIH academy is working with Field Hockey Canada to deliver two face to face courses – Hockey Educator course and FIH Level 3 Coaching course. The Hockey Educator course will start on June 21 and will be led by FIH Trainers Michel Kinnen and Mike Joyce. On the occasion of Olympic Day on 23 June, they will be joined by local young players for a series of sessions where players will have the chance to learn how to develop their hockey skills. This group will also join the FIH Level 3 Coaching, assisting Michel in the delivery of the course, which is scheduled to continue to the 25.

The FIH is grateful for the support provided by PAHF and the Coaches Association of Ontario, who made these courses possible.

Speaking on this Olympic Day, FIH president Tayyab Ikram said: "Every year, the global hockey community is proud to make its contribution to this wonderful IOC initiative that Olympic Day is. After research has found that one in four adults and over 80 per cent of young people do not meet the recommended minimum activity levels needed for optimum health, the International Olympic Committee and the World Health Organisation have launched the #LetsMove campaign. I herewith appeal to all hockey players, fans and any member of our community to show their support by being physically active and encourage their families and friends to do the same. Together, #LetsMove to inspire and enable the world to move for better health!"